Former Disney executive showcases California in new TV show — including these SLO County spots

Pat Pattison, host of “Best of California with Pat Pattison,” interviews Shelley McHenry, kitchen manager at Jocko’s Steakhouse in Nipomo.

A new television show highlighting the attractions, natural wonders and unique history of California is featuring some San Luis Obispo County hotspots.

“Best of California with Pat Pattison,” hosted by former Disney executive and veteran broadcaster Pat Pattison, debuted on Feb. 21. The weekly series airs on The Central Coast CW5 in San Luis Obispo at 12:30 p.m. Sundays.

The show’s first episode highlights the California state parks system, Jocko’s Steakhouse in Nipomo and Bodega Bay filming locations for Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

“Best of California” also plans to feature such Golden State treasures as Bubblegum Alley in San Luis Obispo, the North Coast community of Harmony and the Dana Adobe and Luffa Farm in Nipomo.

Footage for the show was shot on a road trip in a vintage Volkswagen camper van.

Pattison’s production company is headquartered in Morro Bay, and his daughter, longtime San Luis Obispo resident Jessamyn Pattison, is part of the production team.

‘Best of California’ shows off state history, locations

According to Pat Pattison, “Best of California” has a feel similar to that of Huell Howser’s beloved KCET show “California’s Gold,” but “it’s a bit edgier and has a bit faster pace.”

“I’m obsessed with sharing our state’s fun spots and history,” Pattison said.

“My family has lived in California since the 1890s and we have a profound love of this place,” he said. “The purpose of the show is to highlight small businesses, nature and success stories we see all around us. It’s definitely meant to be a good news show and we want ideas from our viewers to cover as well.”

“Best of California” will be taking suggestions for its segments, which include interviews with local experts, from its Facebook community, which has more than 6,200 followers.

“People vote and tell us what they like,” Pattison explained, such as state park segments.

San Luis Obispo is the the debut market for “Best of California” but the show will air all over California on local stations by the summer, Pattison said. The show also share clips on its YouTube channel.

Each episode will repeat for a month before the next episode airs.

According to his website, Pattison has an extensive background in television and entertainment industry sales, marketing, licensing and promotion. He served as vice president of marketing for Metromedia and vice president of creative services at Disney’s Buena Vista Television, the site says.

Pattison has been the host of “Remade in California” for Spectrum Cable. He also has done segments on CNBC’s “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor,” and hosts a syndicated magazine segment series about senior lifestyles called “Next Steps with Pat Pattison ” on an ABC affliate in Baltimore, according to a “Best of California” news release.

Pattison is a regular contributor to PBS’s “Next Avenue” and Forbes.com.