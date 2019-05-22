You can build your own lightsaber at Disneyland’s new Star Wars land — for $200

Star Wars Episode IX teaser trailer released Star Wars' Twitter account tweeted out a new teaser trailer for Episode IX on April 12, 2019. It left people wondering: Who is laughing at the end? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars' Twitter account tweeted out a new teaser trailer for Episode IX on April 12, 2019. It left people wondering: Who is laughing at the end?

I hope you’ve been saving your credits, Padawans.

On the top of every aspiring Jedi or Sith’s wish list for their first visit to Disney’s new Star Wars-themed land is getting a lightsaber — the iconic glowing weapon of all Force users.

The souvenir won’t come cheap, though — according to the Disney website, a lightsaber will cost you $199.99, plus tax, at Savi’s Workshop, located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

For reference, that’s just over the cost of a one-day Park Hopper ticket to get into the theme park during the peak season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Why so expensive, you might ask? Well, these aren’t the run-of-the-mill contraptions you might buy in a toy store or over in Tomorrowland.

For that $200, Savi’s Workshop allows park visitors to build their own lightsaber, from the hilt, to the crystals that color it.

Akin to the wand choosing experience at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the interactive experience of choosing your own lightsaber is part of what visitors are paying for. That experience includes an immersive backstory for the store and its fictional proprietor, an element of secrecy (you have to know the “secret password” to get in, to protect the shop from the evil First Order) and of course the shine of getting a one-of-a-kind souvenir from your trip.

(For those interested, here’s a bit of the backstory on Savi’s workshop, from the official Disney Parks blog: “... Savi was a believer in the ideals of the Jedi Order and helped to pass on his knowledge of Jedi lore. He created a salvage business as a front to hide his clandestine mission of guiding the next generation of Force wielders and helping them create their unique lightsabers.”)

Visitors can select one of four hilt themes for the lightsaber:

Peace and Justice, built from “salvaged scraps from fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships;”

Power and Control, with “remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples;”

Elemental Nature which embodies the “energy created by all living things;”

Protection and Defense, which “bear mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect users with the ancient wellspring of the Force.”

After that, visitors choose what kind of crystal (i.e. what color) their lightsaber will have, and then assemble the hilt with special parts associated with their theme.

Finally shopworkers — AKA “Gatherers” — will attach your assembled hilt to a 36-inch lightsaber blade. A carrying case is included with the purchase.

The lightsabers, of course, make the signature humming sound with clashing sound effects when one blade hits another.

The souvenirs are non-refundable, so make sure you are positive about your design before leaving. (You also can’t go through the process and then not buy the lightsaber; a purchase is required.) The experience isn’t eligible for Annual Passholder discounts.

If a lightsaber isn’t your thing, you can also build your own R2D2 or BB-8-style remote control droid for $99.99, plus tax. That experience is available at the Droid Depot, and will feature pre-made, cheaper droids for sale as well.

For more information on other specific merchandise available throughout the land, check out our story here. For a full roundup of food, shopping, rides and reservations, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the new land here.

Hey, Star Wars fans: We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Disneyland’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What do you want to know about the new section of Disneyland? Send your questions, tips, praise and gripes to kleslie@thetribunenews.com.