SLO County Hike of the Week: Cambria Bluff Trail

The trail: Cambria Bluff Trail. Drive 34.2 miles north from San Luis Obispo on Highway 1 to Cambria. Turn left at the light onto Windsor Boulevard and pass Moonstone Beach Drive. Still following Windsor, make a sharp left turn near the entrance to Shamel Community Park and proceed to the parking lot at the end of Windsor Boulevard.
Distance: 1.9 miles
Difficulty: Easy. The out-and-back trail is well maintained and relatively flat.
Tips: Bring a camera to snap photos of the numerous wildflowers in bloom during the spring months. The hike also offers views of sea otters and seals, which have pups during the spring. There are tide pools available to explore near the end of the trail.
Dogs: Yes, on leashes.
Bikes: No.
Parking: There are two parking lots, one off Windsor Boulevard to the north and the other off Windsor Boulevard to the south. The southern parking lot is harder to get to for nonresidents as it lies in the midst of a neighborhood.
Facilities: None.
Description: Once parked, the trailhead will be easily visible at the end of the parking lot. Follow the trail at your leisure, which offers scenic driftwood bench overlooks throughout the hike.
