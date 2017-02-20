SLO County Hike of the Week: Black Hill offers stunning views of Morro Bay

The trail: Black Hill. From San Luis Obispo, take Highway 1 north for 15 miles to the South Bay Boulevard exit and follow the road before making a right on Park View Drive. Take another right on Upper State Park Road and drive past the Morro Bay Golf Course clubhouse, following the road all the way to the parking lot.
Distance: 0.6 miles roundtrip.
Difficulty: Easy. The trail is well maintained and clearly marked. After rain, the trail can get muddy, and water will continue to trickle down the trail several days after.
Tips: Bring water and a snack to relax at the top.
Dogs: Dogs are allowed on leashes.
Parking: The lot has room for about 10 cars.
Facilities: The trailhead has a trash can and doggie bags.
Description: This hike is perfect for a nice stroll that isn’t too strenuous or time-consuming. The climb is gradual with switchbacks. The hill offers views of the estuary, Morro Rock, Irish Hills and Cerro Cabrillo. Birds are plentiful. Black Hill is one of nine volcanic plugs known as the “Nine Sisters.”
Comments