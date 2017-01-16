SLO County hiking and outdoors calendar for the week of Jan. 16

Saturday
Blackberry Spring & Turkey Ridge Loop Hike
12 p.m.-2 p.m.
Come take a guided hike with a ranger to explore the trails in the park. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Moderate to strenuous. Meet at registration office. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day-use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Sierra Club Big Sur Coastal Hike
8:30 a.m.
Nine-mile hike along Salmon Creek trail and ocean views to Dutra Flat Camp. Meet at Washburn Day Use Area, San Simeon State Park, 2 miles north of San Simeon Lodge & Restaurant, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon. Free. 805-473-3694.
Sunday
Sierra Club Reservoir Canyon Plant ID Walk
8:45 a.m.
Botanist-led 6-mile hike in Reservoir Canyon and Bowden Ranch to identify native plants in greenbelt surrounding San Luis Obispo. Meet at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo. Reservoir Canyon, Reservoir Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-459-2103.
Monday
Hike Coon Creek — Out and Back
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Adventures With Nature: Follow the creek to the end of the trail, crossing six bridges on the way. Bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes. Meet in Montaña de Oro State Park at the end of Pecho Road in the Coon Creek parking lot. Active hike, chance of poison oak. 5 miles, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Please submit your Hiking Calendar events online. Go to events.sanluisobispo.com and click on “Add Event.” Event listings are published on a space-available basis and must be received at least two weeks prior to event date.
