Prep football wrap-up: Paso Robles stays unbeaten in PAC 5, Atascadero falls in opener

The Paso Robles High School football team improved to 2-0 in PAC 5 play with the help of monster games from senior running back Julian Madrigal and sophomore quarterback Hunter Barnhart in a 46-14 victory Friday night over SLO High.
Madrigal had 176 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries, and Barnhart threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 189 yards and another score on 14 carries.
The Bearcats pulled away in the second half after taking a 24-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Paso Robles (3-4 overall) have won two straight and are tied atop the league standings with Righetti, a winner Friday over Atascadero.
The Bearcats will face Righetti on Friday in Santa Maria.
Quarterback Emilio Corona threw for a touchdown and Pierson Mosichuk ran for San Luis Obispo’s other in the loss, dropping the Tigers to 0-2 in the PAC 5 (1-6 overall).
San Luis Obispo plays at Atascadero on Friday.
Righetti 20, Atascadero 7
Atascadero managed only a second-quarter touchdown — a 13-yard Arik Machado touchdown run — in its PAC 5 opener, a defensive battle that left Righetti tied atop the league standings with Paso Robles.
Righetti (4-3, 2-0 PAC 5) led 14-7 at halftime and tacked on an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Atascadero (2-5, 0-1) next plays host to one-win SLO High on Friday.
Santa Maria 52, Templeton 21
Templeton fell to 0-2 in the Northern League (2-6 overall) with its fourth straight loss.
Santa Ynez 58, Cabrillo 0
Santa Ynez posted 49 points in the first half en route to the lopsided victory.
The win sets up a Los Padres League showdown Friday between Santa Ynez (7-0 overall, 1-0 league) and Lompoc (7-0, 1-0), a matchup to likely decide the league champion.
Nipomo 13, Scotts Valley 7
A 13-point third quarter was all Nipomo needed to pull out a nonconference win.
Ricky Iniguez’s 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, along with Brayden Groshart’s 174 yards on 15-of-25 passing, highlighted Nipomo’s offense. Jeduthun Matautia-Reyes scored Nipomo’s other touchdown on his only carry of the night.
Nipomo (3-5, 1-0 Northern League) returns to league play Friday at Morro Bay, which was idle this week.
Chadwick (Palos Verdes Peninsula) 31, Mission Prep 27
Mission Prep jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead, but surrendered a 17-point third quarter in a back-and-forth nonconference loss.
The Royals (4-1 overal) next play at Flintridge Prep in La Canada) on Friday.
Comments