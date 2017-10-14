Atascadero quarterback Tyler Chapman scrambles away from the Righetti High School defense at a prep football game in Santa Maria on Friday, October 13, 2017.
Atascadero quarterback Tyler Chapman scrambles away from the Righetti High School defense at a prep football game in Santa Maria on Friday, October 13, 2017.

High School Sports

Prep football wrap-up: Paso Robles stays unbeaten in PAC 5, Atascadero falls in opener

By Tribune staff

October 14, 2017 12:57 PM

The Paso Robles High School football team improved to 2-0 in PAC 5 play with the help of monster games from senior running back Julian Madrigal and sophomore quarterback Hunter Barnhart in a 46-14 victory Friday night over SLO High.

Madrigal had 176 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries, and Barnhart threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 189 yards and another score on 14 carries.

The Bearcats pulled away in the second half after taking a 24-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Paso Robles (3-4 overall) have won two straight and are tied atop the league standings with Righetti, a winner Friday over Atascadero.

The Bearcats will face Righetti on Friday in Santa Maria.

Quarterback Emilio Corona threw for a touchdown and Pierson Mosichuk ran for San Luis Obispo’s other in the loss, dropping the Tigers to 0-2 in the PAC 5 (1-6 overall).

San Luis Obispo plays at Atascadero on Friday.

Righetti 20, Atascadero 7

Atascadero managed only a second-quarter touchdown — a 13-yard Arik Machado touchdown run — in its PAC 5 opener, a defensive battle that left Righetti tied atop the league standings with Paso Robles.

Righetti (4-3, 2-0 PAC 5) led 14-7 at halftime and tacked on an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Atascadero (2-5, 0-1) next plays host to one-win SLO High on Friday.

Santa Maria 52, Templeton 21

Templeton fell to 0-2 in the Northern League (2-6 overall) with its fourth straight loss.

Santa Ynez 58, Cabrillo 0

Santa Ynez posted 49 points in the first half en route to the lopsided victory.

The win sets up a Los Padres League showdown Friday between Santa Ynez (7-0 overall, 1-0 league) and Lompoc (7-0, 1-0), a matchup to likely decide the league champion.

Nipomo 13, Scotts Valley 7

A 13-point third quarter was all Nipomo needed to pull out a nonconference win.

Ricky Iniguez’s 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, along with Brayden Groshart’s 174 yards on 15-of-25 passing, highlighted Nipomo’s offense. Jeduthun Matautia-Reyes scored Nipomo’s other touchdown on his only carry of the night.

Nipomo (3-5, 1-0 Northern League) returns to league play Friday at Morro Bay, which was idle this week.

Chadwick (Palos Verdes Peninsula) 31, Mission Prep 27

Mission Prep jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead, but surrendered a 17-point third quarter in a back-and-forth nonconference loss.

The Royals (4-1 overal) next play at Flintridge Prep in La Canada) on Friday.

