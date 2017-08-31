Paso Robles High football game canceled due to extreme heat in Bakersfield

With temperatures expected to exceed 108 degrees Friday in Bakersfield, the Kern High School District has decided to cancel all football games, including the contest between Paso Robles and Frontier high schools.
All of South Central California is under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with high temperatures expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees.
Paso Robles and Frontier were unable to reschedule the game, so instead, Paso will play Foothill on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Foothill High School in Bakersfield.
The cancellation comes one day after Paso Robles parted ways with head football coach Larry Grant. Interim head coach J.R. Reynolds now will have to wait until next Friday at home against McClymonds to make his debut leading the Bearcats.
