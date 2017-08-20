SLO High’s Pierson Mosichuk running for wins, a chance to join the Naval Academy

When San Luis Obispo High School senior Pierson Mosichuck flew across the country to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for its Summer Seminar, he felt right at home.
“I got to experience first-hand what the midshipmen go through. It is really just like a big football team,” Mosichuck said.
Joining the exclusive service academy has been a goal for Mosichuck since he was in eighth grade.
“It has always been in the back of my mind. I have been working on the application for the last three or four years,” Mosichuck said.
The ultimate goal for the running back would be to clear the difficult admissions process, get accepted, then join the Midshipmen football team. He knows he will have to have a big senior season to make his dream a reality.
“I have been preparing since the day I got called up to varsity,” said Mosichuck, who was named the starting running back as a sophomore. “I just have to have an explosive season. No breaks.”
Outside of football, Mosichuck has been putting himself in a position to be accepted with a 4.4 GPA, 1350 SAT score, community service and leadership duties that includes becoming head life guard at the SLO Swim Center and work with the Boy Scouts. For his project to attain Eagle Scout Rank, Mosichuck said he plans to build a library at Woods Humane Society to hold books that kids can use to read to dogs during the adoption process.
He brought that same work ethic to football.
“He has really primed himself to be the feature back,” SLO High head coach Pat Johnston said.
Mosichuck got ready for the added carries and punishment by adding around 30 pounds to his 5-foot-10 frame, putting him at 200 pounds. He was one of the few bright spots for a SLO High team that went 0-10 last season.
“I learned that it can’t be all one person, and it can’t all come from the weight room,” Mosichuck said. “What we lacked was leadership and chemistry. This season, we all really bond off the field.”
Mosichuck said he wants to help change the culture of football at the school and go out on a high note. Meanwhile, he will continue the application process that will include securing a nomination from Congressman Salud Carbajal in the hopes that his eighth-grade dream can come true.
“I love this country,” Mosichuck said. “What better way to serve.”
The Tribune 2017 prep football preview
Over the coming days, The Tribune will roll out its 2017 high school football preview looking at teams, top players and story lines from San Luis Obispo County schools leading to the opening of the season Friday. Find new daily content online at sanluisobispo.com/sports and in the Sports section.
