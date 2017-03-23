Mission Prep’s new football coach David Schuster is ready to take on program’s challenges

0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down Pause

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden