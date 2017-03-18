High School Sports

March 18, 2017 1:16 PM

The Tribune 2016-17 All-County Girls Basketball Team

Tribune staff

sports@thetribunenews.com

Tribune Player of the Year

Brynn Thoming, Arroyo Grande, senior

First Team

Jennifer “Boo” Laird, Mission Prep, senior

Meghan Smith, Arroyo Grande, senior

Kylie Mendez, Nipomo, senior

Whitney Burns, San Luis Obispo, senior

Aryana Gonzales, Atascadero, sophomore

Second Team

Kinsey McBryde, Arroyo Grande, senior

Julia Aurignac, Templeton, junior

Ani Boncich, Mission Prep, senior

Lily Svetich, San Luis Obispo, sophomore

Willow Bailey, Morro Bay, junior

Taylor Degnan, Atascadero, junior

Honorable Mention

Shelby Sudbrink, Templeton, senior

Editor’s Note: The selections for the All-County teams were made by The Tribune sports staff based on season-long in-person and video observations, conversations with coaches and statistical analysis.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number

View more video

Sports Videos