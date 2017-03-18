The Tribune 2016-17 All-County Girls Basketball Team

Tribune Player of the Year
Brynn Thoming, Arroyo Grande, senior
First Team
Jennifer “Boo” Laird, Mission Prep, senior
Meghan Smith, Arroyo Grande, senior
Kylie Mendez, Nipomo, senior
Whitney Burns, San Luis Obispo, senior
Aryana Gonzales, Atascadero, sophomore
Second Team
Kinsey McBryde, Arroyo Grande, senior
Julia Aurignac, Templeton, junior
Ani Boncich, Mission Prep, senior
Lily Svetich, San Luis Obispo, sophomore
Willow Bailey, Morro Bay, junior
Taylor Degnan, Atascadero, junior
Honorable Mention
Shelby Sudbrink, Templeton, senior
Editor’s Note: The selections for the All-County teams were made by The Tribune sports staff based on season-long in-person and video observations, conversations with coaches and statistical analysis.
