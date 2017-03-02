SLO County athletes well represented in PAC 8 winter sports postseason awards

San Luis Obispo High School boys and girls soccer players highlighted the list of local athletes honored in the PAC 8 winter sports postseason awards released Thursday, with Tigers Grace Park and Branden Dolezal sweeping MVP honors.
All-star teams for each of the winter sports, including girls and boys basketball, wrestling, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo, were selected following votes from league coaches. Here the top honors from each sport:
Soccer
SLO High senior and Cal Poly commit Park was named PAC 8 MVP for the second straight season, and SLO High sophomore Dolezal was named boys MVP.
Both Park and Dolezal led their teams to PAC 8 titles. Park had a team-high 23 goals this season while Dolezal scored 15 goals.
Arroyo Grande senior Matthew Sill was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Paso Robles senior Jesus Mendoza was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Bearcats with 15 goals. Paso Robles senior Alexander Aceves was named Goaltender of the Year.
On the girls side, SLO High senior Rylie Johnson was named Defensive Player of the Year, and SLO High sophomore Olivia Ortiz was named Offensive Player of the Year after finishing the season with 16 goals.
Basketball
St. Joseph senior and University of Portland commit JoJo Walker was named the PAC 8 MVP for boys basketball. Walker averaged 23.4 points, 7.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Mission Prep senior Brayden Corona was named Defensive Player of the Year.
PAC 8 champions Mission Prep had two players named First Team All League — senior Carter Gran and junior Kyle Colvin. Gran led the Royals with 16 points per game, while Colvin averaged 15.2 points per game and led the team with seven rebounds per game.
SLO High senior point guard Seth Moore (19.5 ppg) and Atascadero senior guard/forward Elijah Cooks (12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game) were also named First Team along with St. Joseph senior Scott McBeth and Righetti senior Jordan Allen.
Righetti junior Zane Sheckherd was named PAC 8 MVP for girls basketball, while Mission Prep senior Jennifer “Boo” Laird and Righetti junior Ashley Reynoso shared Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Arroyo Grande seniors Brynn Thoming and Meghan Smith, Mission Prep senior Ani Boncich, SLO High senior Whitney Burns, Righetti senior Maya Armenta and St. Joseph junior Jenna Patel were all named First Team All League.
Girls Water Polo
Surprising to no one, the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team was well-represented in postseason awards.
Arroyo Grande senior Isabella Solis was named PAC 8 MVP after leading the Eagles to their 14th-consecutive league title. Arroyo Grande seniors Danielle Jenkins and Taylor York along with sophomore Samantha Vitt were named First Team All League.
Second-place finishers Righetti had three seniors named First Team — Madison Villa, Emma Savaso and Dominique Burciaga. Paso Robles senior Marina Smeltzer and Atascadero senior Faith Archibald also claimed First-Team honors.
Wrestling
PAC 8 champion Righetti added a pair of MVPs in the form of Upper Weight MVP Issaya Finley and Lower Weight MVP Jesus Solis.
First Team: Trevor Straeck, senior, Atascadero, 106 pounds; Nicholas Zarate, junior, Arroyo Grande, 113 pounds; John Martinez, senior, Righetti, 120 pounds; Sean Hollinshead, senior, Righetti, 126 pounds; Jesus Solis, senior, Righetti, 132 pounds; Jaycob Zepeda, senior, Righetti, 138 pounds; Christian Cardenas, senior, Pioneer Valley, 145 pounds; Logan Herrera, senior, St. Joseph, 152 pounds; Cade England, junior, Paso Robles, 160 pounds; Hunter Deverick, junior, Paso Robles, 170 pounds; Issaya Finley, junior, Righetti, 182 pounds; John Cabral, senior, Paso Robles, 195 pounds; Noah Lossing, senior, St. Joseph, 220 pounds; Juan Camacho, senior, Paso Robles, 285 pounds
Complete list of post season honors:
All County Coming
PAC 8 honors do not include athletes from Los Padres League schools, including Nipomo, Morro Bay and Templeton. The Tribune will release its picks for All County Teams, including Los Padres League schools, in the coming weeks.
