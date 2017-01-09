Mission Prep begins search for 8-man football coach

Mission Prep is looking for a coach to head up its 8-man football team for the 2017 season.
The school was forced to end its 11-man varsity football program following the 2016 season because of dwindling participation numbers. The school had to forfeit one of its 2016 games when there weren’t enough players to field a full team. After seven seasons, Mission Prep head football coach Chad Henry decided to resign in November. Henry said his decision was not a result of the impending move to 8-man football.
The head coaching job is posted on the “Coaches Wanted” section of the CIF-Southern Section website and includes a possible teaching position.
“Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School seeks a head football coach to manage the school’s football program. The successful candidate will report to the Director of Athletics and will be responsible for all aspects of planning, managing and directing a successful high school football program,” the post states. Applicants are asked to contact Mission Prep athletic director Vic Ecklund.
Area schools with 11-man football teams scheduled to play Mission Prep next season have started looking for replacement games.
