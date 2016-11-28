Arroyo Grande’s Sawyer May and Nipomo’s Isaac Bausley named league MVPs

Arroyo Grande senior quarterback Sawyer May was named the Most Valuable Player in the PAC 5 for the 2016 football season Monday.
May led Arroyo Grande (10-2, 4-0 PAC 5) to a undefeated league title and accounted for 25 total touchdowns, throwing for 12 and rushing for 13.
In the Northern League, Nipomo senior running back/linebacker Isaac Bausley was named MVP. Bausley helped the Titans (6-5, 4-0 Northern) to an undefeated league title and led the team in rushing touchdowns (7) and total tackles (81).
Here’s a look at the rest of the top football honors released Monday, as voted by the coaches of each league:
PAC 5
Offensive Backs of the Year: Elijah Cooks (Sr. WR, Atascadero) and Christian Erickson (Sr. RB Paso Robles); Offensive Lineman of the Year: Caleb White (Sr. OL, Arroyo Grande); Defensive Linebacker of the Year: Sam Ness, (Sr. LB, Arroyo Grande); Defensive Most Valuable Back: Noah Thinger (Sr. DB, Arroyo Grande).
Northern League
Offensive Back of the Year: Bryce Fledderman (Sr. QB, Mission Prep); Offensive Lineman of the Year: Noah Gibbons (Sr., Nipomo); Defensive Back of the Year: Isiah Garcia (Jr. RB/SS, Santa Maria); Defensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Crandall (Sr. OL/DL, Mission Prep); All-Purpose Player of the Year: Danny Koval (Sr. RB/DB, Morro Bay)
The Tribune is in the process of compiling its All County Football Team and will anounce it, along with the County Football Player of the Year, in the coming days.
