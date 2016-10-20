Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls tennis wraps up undefeated season

The Arroyo Grande High School girls tennis team finished the 2016 regular season undefeated (19-0, 14-0 PAC 8) with a 14-4 win against Atascadero on Thursday afternoon. Arroyo Grande has now won 88 league matches in a row over the past seven years.
Rachel Sulton defeated Atascadero’s No. 1 singles player, winning her two sets 6-2 and 6-3.
The doubles team of Lauren Midyett and Emma Mostajo swept their three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.
Nicoline Breytenbach won two of her three sets for Atascadero 7-5, 7-5, 4-6. The doubles team of Gabriella Diaz and Anneline Breytenbach won one of their sets 6-4.
Arroyo Grande travels to play a nonleague match against Dos Pueblos on Thursday. Atascadero finished the 2016 regular season 8-6 in the PAC 8.
Mission Prep 10, Paso Robles 8
The doubles team of Regan Dobroth and Becca Slason won two out of three for the Bearcats, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, and the team of Livia Rambo and Alex Fletes did the same, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Anya Connolly, Stephany Abarca and Mia Venturini all picked up one singles set for Paso Robles.
Morro Bay 16, Lompoc 2
Katrina Siems swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-1, and Alyse Pearson won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 to lead the Pirates. Amber Janzen won the two sets she played 6-4. 6-3. In doubles, the team of Camille Thibodeaux and Ellena Korisheli also swept, 7-5, 6-4, 6-0, and the tandem of Grace Ordonez and Laetitia Messmer won 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 6-0. The Pirates (9-9, 6-7 LPL) are tied for fourth place and face Orcutt Academy in the final match of the regular season Tuesday.
Templeton 11, Nipomo 7
Mili Proft swept all three of her sets for Templeton 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, while the doubles team of Serenity Wilcox and Emily Ford won all three of their sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
Templeton (6-7 Los Padres League) plays Cabrillo on Tuesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, San Luis Obispo 0
Brynn Thoming and Shelby Masters both finished with five kills in Arroyo Grande’s 2507, 25-16, 25-14 victory Thursday night against San Luis Obispo.
Sam Oliver had four kills, while Juju Fuller led the team in digs with nine.
Arroyo Grande (12-1 PAC 8) travels to play their last league match Tuesday against Atascadero.
Paso Robles 3, Righetti 0
The third-place Bearcats won 25-19, 25-18, 25-21, led by Gabby Morrison, who had 14 assists, five digs and three kills. Tegan Curren added 12 kills and two assists for Paso Robles (18-6, 10-3 PAC 8), which plays Mission Prep on Tuesday in their final regular season match.
Morro Bay 3, Lompoc 0
Morro defeated Lompoc 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 during the Pirates’ Senior Night.
Lexi Beaman of Morro Bay finished the night with 15 kills, while Ellie Fryer had 10 kills and four blocks.
Erin DeJardins led the team in assists with 32.
Morro Bay (10-10. 8-4 Los Padres) travels to Orcutt to play their last regular season game on Tuesday.
Coast Union 3, Valley Christian 0
The Broncos clinched the Coast Valley League title with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win.
Gigi Stoothoof had 12 kills and 10 aces and Ailyn Casas recorded eight kills and 13 aces. Karis Lawson added eight kills and two aces for Coast Union (11-4, 9-0 CVL). The Broncos will host Shandon on Tuesday in the teams’ regular season finale.
