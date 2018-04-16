Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo
The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
Cal Poly's Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and will advance to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.
Arroyo Grande wrestler Trevor Melsheimer had a standout senior season, but it's his passions off that mat that make him one of the most interesting student athletes around. Melsheimer is The Tribune's County Wrestler of the Year.