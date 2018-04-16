Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.
Laura Dickinson
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.