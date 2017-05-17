Amgen Tour of California 2017: Pismo Beach to Morro Bay

Cyclists ride past Bishop Peak on Foothill Boulevard. Stage 3 of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California started Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Pismo Beach and looped almost 120 miles through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties with a finish in Morro Bay.
Peter Sagan, of team Bora, wins stage three of the Amgen Tour of California in Morro Bay on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Peter Sagan, of team Bora, crosses the finish line to win stage three of the Amgen Tour of California in Morro Bay on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
The crowd cheers on Peter Sagan, of team Bora, as he heads to the finish line to win stage three of the Amgen Tour of California in Morro Bay on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Peter Sagan, of team Bora, celebrates after winning stage three of the Amgen Tour of California in Morro Bay on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Racers climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which started in Pismo Beach and finished in Morro Bay.
Riders competing in the Amgen Tour of California race through downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Stage three of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California started Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Pismo Beach. The race looped almost 120 miles through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with a finish in Morro Bay.
Rafal Majka of Poland wears the yellow Amgen leader’s jersey. Stage three of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California started Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Pismo Beach. It looped almost 120 miles through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with a finish in Morro Bay.
The peloton turns south onto Highway 1 out of Pismo Beach during the Tour of California on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Peter Sagan, of team Bora, center, Rick Zabel, left, of Team Katusha, and Simone Consonni of UAE Team Emirates, were the top three finishers of stage three of the Amgen Tour of California in Morro Bay on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Fans pose with world champion Peter Sagan before the start of stage three of the Tour of California on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Rafal Majka, of team Bora, puts on the yellow jersey after stage three of the Amgen Tour of California in Morro Bay on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
