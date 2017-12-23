Cal Poly ranked among worst colleges for Latino success

I appreciate reading reports in The Tribune when Cal Poly ranks “in the 10 best” in various categories. I assume these notices come directly from the school’s press releases.
Naturally, Cal Poly doesn’t report when it ranks “in the 10 worst.” But on occasion it does. Recently, the Education Trust (as reported in the Dec. 17 Los Angeles Times) ranked Cal Poly as one of the seven worst institutions (out of 613 four-year schools) in fostering Latino student success.
Michael Botwin, San Luis Obispo
