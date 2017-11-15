A bouquet for vandalism? Seriously?

As volunteer members of the graffiti remediation team for the city of Paso Robles, we were astonished at the bouquet thrown by The Tribune Editorial Board to the “artist” who vandalized the rock on the Bishop Peak trail.
The person who defaced public property should be fined, not praised, for their disrespect. We wonder if the “artist” applied their talent, without permission, to any of the editors’ personal property, if it would be so well-received. Graffiti on public property, no matter how well executed, is still vandalism, and left unchecked promotes additional damage.
Mike and Diane Coleman, Paso Robles
