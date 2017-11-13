Give President Trump the credit he is due

It is time to give President Trump credit where credit is due. The stock market has never been higher, consumer confidence is up, we are now experiencing a 3 percent GDP increase compared to 1 percent during the Obama years, home ownership is up, unemployment is down and food stamp participation is down.
On the international front, we now have better relations with Israel, talks in South Korea went favorably well, and there appears to be a good rapport between Li Keqiang, premier of China, and President Trump.
Finally, we have a president who will call radical Islamic terrorists what they are — terrorists — and does not use the term “workplace violence.”
Now if we could get the Republican Senate to cooperate with the House and President Trump instead of acting like spoiled brats, we could see this country really take off. Trump is Making America Great Again.
Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande
