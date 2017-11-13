Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant
Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant Joe Johnston Tribune file
Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant Joe Johnston Tribune file

Letters to the Editor

Mothers for Peace weighs in on PUC decision on Diablo Canyon

November 13, 2017 12:31 PM

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace (SLOMFP) sees both positive and negative elements in the proposed decision by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) setting conditions for the shut down of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant.

We welcome PUC recognition that closure of Diablo Canyon “will not cause adverse impacts on local or system reliability.” We agree that rate-payers should fund retraining programs for PG&E employees. We also think it fair that PG&E will be allowed to charge ratepayers for only $18.6 million of the utility’s expenses invested in license renewal, rather than the $52.688 million PG&E originally requested. Shareholders should pick up the remainder of those fees.

Mothers for Peace regrets that the draft decision does not address the case for earlier closure. Expert testimony submitted by SLOMFP documents that replacement energy from CO2-free sources will be abundant by 2020. And additional years of operation will adversely impact the marine environment, as the once-through cooling system at Diablo is responsible for 80 percent of man-caused kill of life forms along the coast of California.

Mothers for Peace took no position on the community impacts mitigation program regarding replacement of lost tax revenues to the community and to the County School District.

Jane Swanson, Spokesperson

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:45

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture
New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos 1:13

New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos
Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony 1:34

Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony

View More Video