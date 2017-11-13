Mothers for Peace weighs in on PUC decision on Diablo Canyon

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace (SLOMFP) sees both positive and negative elements in the proposed decision by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) setting conditions for the shut down of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant.
We welcome PUC recognition that closure of Diablo Canyon “will not cause adverse impacts on local or system reliability.” We agree that rate-payers should fund retraining programs for PG&E employees. We also think it fair that PG&E will be allowed to charge ratepayers for only $18.6 million of the utility’s expenses invested in license renewal, rather than the $52.688 million PG&E originally requested. Shareholders should pick up the remainder of those fees.
Mothers for Peace regrets that the draft decision does not address the case for earlier closure. Expert testimony submitted by SLOMFP documents that replacement energy from CO2-free sources will be abundant by 2020. And additional years of operation will adversely impact the marine environment, as the once-through cooling system at Diablo is responsible for 80 percent of man-caused kill of life forms along the coast of California.
Mothers for Peace took no position on the community impacts mitigation program regarding replacement of lost tax revenues to the community and to the County School District.
Jane Swanson, Spokesperson
San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace
Comments