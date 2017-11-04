Cyclists help make communities better

In response to Mr. Joe Naylor’s letter, “Cyclists share the road, so they should pay registration fees”:
My wife and I paid about $400 in vehicle registration fees this year, and many thousands of dollars in county property taxes, federal and state income taxes. When we opt to leave our cars in the garage and ride our bicycles, we don’t produce the same kind of wear and tear on the roads that you do when you drive your vehicles; we don’t create the same volume of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and other exhaust gases as you do; we create vacancies in the parking structures where we work so our colleagues who come from greater distances can park their cars; and we let you go around us instead of blocking your path on the roadways.
As I’m sure you realize, when I wrote that a cyclist in front of a motor vehicle “owned” the roadway, I was referring to “right of way.” Encouraging cycling on our public roadways is an excellent value, not only for cyclists, but also for the motorists who are sharing the roads with us.
Steven C. Davis, San Luis Obispo
