Mothers for Peace sponsors series of talks on nuclear waste

October 18, 2017 9:16 AM

There are two facts about the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant that cannot be disputed: It will close, and 2,000 tons of high-level radioactive waste will remain.

PG&E owns the plant and has decided to close it for economic reasons. There is no governmental body with the authority to order PG&E to do otherwise. Legally, the Department of Energy is responsible for the long-term storage of the radioactive waste generated over more than three decades, but the reality is that those wastes will remain on-site for the foreseeable future and perhaps for hundreds of years.

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace has arranged for a three-part educational series designed to educate the general public about that waste and the issues surrounding it.

The speakers are all experts in their fields and will be coming from the San Diego area, from Nevada and from Washington, D.C. The free presentations are on Oct. 20, Nov. 10 and Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo.

Details, including information on the speakers, are available at the website, https://mothersforpeace.org, and Facebook pages of San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace.

Molly Johnson, Spokesperson

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace

