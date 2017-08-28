We need manufactured homes to create more affordable housing

All the hype shows new projects (with) affordable housing from $350,000 to $600,000. Excuse me, but when is $340,000 affordable for a working person who doesn’t earn anything like that in a year? Why doesn’t someone put up manufactured homes that can sell in the $100,000 range so workers, young marrieds, etc. can buy a home that is perfectly fine?
All we have are a few mobile home parks in the area, but new manufactured homes would be a boon for this community.
Ruth Starr, San Luis Obispo
Comments