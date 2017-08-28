Letters to the Editor

We need manufactured homes to create more affordable housing

August 28, 2017 11:31 AM

All the hype shows new projects (with) affordable housing from $350,000 to $600,000. Excuse me, but when is $340,000 affordable for a working person who doesn’t earn anything like that in a year? Why doesn’t someone put up manufactured homes that can sell in the $100,000 range so workers, young marrieds, etc. can buy a home that is perfectly fine?

All we have are a few mobile home parks in the area, but new manufactured homes would be a boon for this community.

Ruth Starr, San Luis Obispo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them
Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall
Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:34

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town

View More Video