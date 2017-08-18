Letters to the Editor

After full-page political ad against President Trump, reader is tired of negative views

August 18, 2017 7:54 AM

In regard to the full-page political ad on Aug. 17 paid for by Donald Regan, I would like to voice my displeasure at The Tribune for allowing this so-called “political advertisement” to be published. When I called The Tribune, their only response was that “it was a paid advertisement.” I guess it does not matter if you have a lot of money to pay for this type of ad, and that no matter how obnoxious it is, The Tribune will accept your money.

In response to Donald Regan, who printed that Trump must go, my response to him is that “you can go, too.” I hope I am not the only subscriber who is getting sick and tired of the negative views of this country, and their determination to run our president down.

If you think that Donald Trump is bad, you can bet it would be a whole lot worse if we had lying Hillary in office.

Jim Falerios, Santa Margarita

