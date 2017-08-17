A cyclist bikes towards Cal Poly in the green bike lane along California Boulevard, which was added to increase safety for bicyclists.
A cyclist bikes towards Cal Poly in the green bike lane along California Boulevard, which was added to increase safety for bicyclists. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to say ‘enough already’ to SLO bike advocates

August 17, 2017 7:28 AM

Even though I’ve been an avid cyclist for years, I have to agree with Mr. Keith Gurnee’s comments on the silliness of the proposed Broad Street Bicycle Boulevard (“ ‘Bikelash’ on Broad Street: SLO’s bike lobby wants roads all to themselves”). These people are getting way too carried away, as noted by many others in sister cities throughout the state.

Note, an article was written approximately two to three months ago about the big increase in bicycle accidents in the last two years. Wow, all of a sudden? Yes, but isn’t that when all these bicycle lanes came into being? The writers missed the irony of their own story.

Drivers didn’t just start driving really bad, but now cyclists are tending to poach on that White Line, and not being as prudent as they were. That is the problem; not the drivers.

So government said: We’ll fix that, motorists gotta stay 3 feet away or get a ticket, right? Has anybody seen how this is working in Santa Barbara’s downtown streets or on Chorro Street in SLO? And we haven’t learned from this?

And so … who gave the bicycle advocates all this authority? It’s time to say: Enough already!

Tom Mees, San Luis Obispo

