A firestorm erupted over a costume picture that resulted in a public apology. The picture I saw had a bunch of kids in some pretty funny costumes. I did not see anything that degraded a gender, race or religion. Perhaps one of the complainers could point out the offensive part of the picture.
Political correctness has gone wild. We can’t have a costume party anymore, and Halloween trick-or-treating in costume can no longer be a rite of passage. The next step in this slippery slope is to ban “offensive” costumes in stage plays.
Dan Hinz, San Luis Obispo
