An end-of-year photo depicting culturally and ethnically insensitive costumes garnered Cal Poly fraternity Alpha Gamma Rho some online criticism, prompting the frat to apologize for the photo on Thursday.
Letters to the Editor

June 10, 2017 7:44 PM

Political correctness has gone wild

A firestorm erupted over a costume picture that resulted in a public apology. The picture I saw had a bunch of kids in some pretty funny costumes. I did not see anything that degraded a gender, race or religion. Perhaps one of the complainers could point out the offensive part of the picture.

Political correctness has gone wild. We can’t have a costume party anymore, and Halloween trick-or-treating in costume can no longer be a rite of passage. The next step in this slippery slope is to ban “offensive” costumes in stage plays.

Dan Hinz, San Luis Obispo

