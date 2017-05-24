Do Coulter and Yiannopoulos’ values show what the GOP has become?

In defending Milo Yiannopoulos’ and Ann Coulter’s First Amendment right to speak on college campuses, Andrea Seastrand (“Stop assaulting conservative speech on college campuses,” May 13) acknowledged that these two were “peddling hatred, bigotry and meanness.”
I fully agree. However, in this same commentary she stated that Milo and Ann were among several “conservatives … under assault on our nation’s campuses.”
Now I know Republicans had once aspired to become the so-called big tent party, but embracing those who peddle hatred, bigotry and meanness as one of your own would appear to be an ill-advised political strategy, unless a significant part of the Republican base is now made up of haters, bigots and bullies. Many of us have come to that conclusion. And thanks to Andrea Seastrand, labeling Milo and Ann as “conservatives” provides more evidence that this is what the Republican Party has become.
Allan Cooper, San Luis Obispo
