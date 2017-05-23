With Trump, you’ve been tricked, duped and abused. Leave or kick him out?

We Democrats gave our Republican friends fair warning. From the campaign’s opening day, we cautioned conservative co-workers, neighbors and acquaintances: “He’s a cheat, a liar, an abuser. Your pledge of fealty to Donald Trump will bring certain sadness and sorrow.”
But you plugged your ears and refused to listen. Mesmerized and enthralled, you swallowed his bawdy bombast and carnie barker style, hook, line and sinker.
Now your careening honeymoon is over, and you’re stunned with hangover, just like the political party you’re aligned with. Are you ready to pay attention? You’ve been tricked, duped and abused. You have only two choices left — leave or kick him out!
Jay Salter, Atascadero
