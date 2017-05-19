SLO County’s wild deer population disappearing right before our eyes

Mountain lions are protected predators that subsist on deer. The wild deer herd population in SLO County is down to the level of the 1930s when it was hard to find a deer, according to my father.
In the last six months, lions have been spotted on Bishop Peak and San Luis Mountain and it seems the deer have disappeared. The reason lions have moved to populated areas is because the deer have moved there to try to survive. The lions will eventually do to the deer population what the sea otter has already done to the Pismo clams and abalone — wipe them out. Next on their food chain are your cats and dogs.
It’s happening right before our eyes but nothing is being done about it. The lions need to be taken off the protected species list.
Gene Johe, San Luis Obispo
