SLO High must not allow hate speech attacks on any of its students

I disagree that the letter by the San Luis Obispo High School teacher qualifies as free speech as protected under the First Amendment. Inciting to violence is not protected speech.
Substitute, for instance, language stating that a doctor who preforms abortions is a murderer, does not deserve to live, and provides the doctor’s address. Then someone kills the doctor. That is hate speech that incites violence. There is no First Amendment protection for that.
The school administration fell short of its duty to protect the rights and well-being of all students. This screed should never have been allowed to be printed in the student paper. SLO High is a public institution and must not allow hate attacks on any of its students.
Christine Mulholland, San Luis Obispo
