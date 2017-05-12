Letters to the Editor

May 12, 2017 2:57 PM

SLO High must not allow hate speech attacks on any of its students

I disagree that the letter by the San Luis Obispo High School teacher qualifies as free speech as protected under the First Amendment. Inciting to violence is not protected speech.

Substitute, for instance, language stating that a doctor who preforms abortions is a murderer, does not deserve to live, and provides the doctor’s address. Then someone kills the doctor. That is hate speech that incites violence. There is no First Amendment protection for that.

The school administration fell short of its duty to protect the rights and well-being of all students. This screed should never have been allowed to be printed in the student paper. SLO High is a public institution and must not allow hate attacks on any of its students.

Christine Mulholland, San Luis Obispo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper

Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper 0:50

Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper
Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money 0:52

Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money
Meet Zoe, a sweet senior dog who's still searching for a forever home 1:11

Meet Zoe, a sweet senior dog who's still searching for a forever home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos