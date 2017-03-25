Thanks to TekTegrity for supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to give a big thanks to the good people at TekTegrity, and to CEO Russ Levanway for supporting our agency and the local mentoring movement. Through their generous in-kind donations of IT support and services, their contributions have added up to over $100,000 over the last nine years. Their ongoing support in 2017 will help us provide over 400 mentors to benefit local youth and families.
Thank you TekTegrity and Russ Levanway for your community involvement and making a difference in the lives of “Bigs” and “Littles” in San Luis Obispo County!
Tasha Arana, marketing coordinator, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County
