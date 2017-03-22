In defense of nuclear power and Diablo Canyon

The California political hierarchy sees supporting Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant and nuclear power as a political risk. They are in denial that getting rid of nuclear power could be a liability not only for the environment but for their political careers. These points of view are based on a lack of understanding and truth.
For years, some have spread fear and prejudice about the plant, and all they have is the sum of all their unsubstantiated suppositions — no experience, no training.
A false belief exists among those who oppose Diablo Canyon and nuclear power is that a large part of the general public supports their opposition. Having conducted tours to Diablo Canyon for 23 years, I know there is a overwhelming percentage of the thousands of visitors I have led through the plant and to those I have given talks who support Diablo Canyon and nuclear power. Unfortunately, they are a silent majority.
There is no proof supporting the idea that growth of renewable energy sources to 50 percent by 2030 will be realized.
How can anyone allow 2,250 megawatts of clean, reliable, safe energy to be replaced by burning unclean, unhealthy fossil fuels?
Ellie Ripley, Arroyo Grande
