Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham should focus on problem-solving, not party ideology

It appears that political ideology has been creeping into Central Coast politics in the form of tea party radicalism. Determined to hold on to power, newly elected state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has promised a “battle royale” in order to “make sure we keep our advantage.” (See the article “Building Unity” in New Times, Jan. 18). This divisive rhetoric so typical of the tea party comes from a man elected to represent all of us. That he should abandon a pragmatic approach to the problems we all face in favor of a partisan ideology that places his party ideology above practical problem-solving is shameful.
Just when we so badly need leadership that is inclusive and open to all points of view and all approaches to problem-solving, we appear to have saddled ourselves with yet another ideologue who knows what’s best for all of us. One has to wonder what he means by “our advantage.” Whose advantage is he talking about? It’s clear. For him, winning is more important than finding out what works for all of us. Sad. It’s pretty clear why I didn’t see him at the Women’s March.
Steve Belasco, San Luis Obispo
Comments