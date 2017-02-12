Are Democrats going the way of the Whigs?

Is the Democrat Party going in the same direction that the Whig Party went in 1856? Since 2009, the Democrats have lost more than 900 seats in state legislatures; there are now only five states that have a Democratic governor and a Democrat-controlled legislature; the Democrats have lost the House of Representatives, the Senate and now the presidency. The Whig Party died in 1856 because the new Republican Party was able to draw off so many Whigs that the Republican Party effectively killed the Whig Party.
There seems to be a parallel here, as the Republican Party under the leadership of Donald Trump has co-opted much of what the Democrat Party once stood for — the blue collar union worker and the patriot — while the Democrat Party splinters off into small caucuses of African-Americans, socialists and the LGBT community. As Democrats lose more and more control since they are moving away from mainstream America, who will George Soros fund next? My guess is the Democrats will become the Socialist Party led nationally by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and locally by the nasty Tom Fulks and will soon disappear as the Whig Party did.
Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande
