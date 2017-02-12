The real war isn’t on Planned Parenthood but on the unborn

The “war on Planned Parenthood” (Opinion, Jan. 9) is waged by those who have retained enough of their humanity to be shocked, stunned, and outraged to the core of their being at the thought that anyone, for whatever reason, would ever kill a child in the womb. It is a desperate attempt to stop the war against humans waiting to be born, as all of us once were.
There are three essential differences between the two conflicts, the war waged on the unborn by Planned Parenthood and what the Sacramento Bee editorial calls “the war on Planned Parenthood.”
The first is that the war fought by Planned Parenthood deserves its name, because like any war, it kills. The “war” waged by the pro-life movement against Planned Parenthood kills nobody; instead, it saves innocent lives.
The second is that Planned Parenthood can fight back, and does; the unborn child cannot.
The third difference is that, while both Planned Parenthood and the pro-life movement do receive donations, Planned Parenthood’s war is also financed by everybody, and the additional cruelty of that war is that the taxes paid by those who bitterly oppose it are used, against their will, to kill innocent victims.
Adolf Czech, San Luis Obispo
