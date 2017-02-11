Isn’t a tax on Mexican imports the same as Americans paying for wall?

Can someone smarter than me please explain why a tariff on Mexican goods being imported into the U.S. won’t simply increase the cost of those goods, ultimately resulting in American consumers paying for a wall?
Doug Perrin, San Luis Obispo
February 11, 2017 5:50 PM
