Letters to the Editor

February 11, 2017 5:50 PM

Isn’t a tax on Mexican imports the same as Americans paying for wall?

Can someone smarter than me please explain why a tariff on Mexican goods being imported into the U.S. won’t simply increase the cost of those goods, ultimately resulting in American consumers paying for a wall?

Doug Perrin, San Luis Obispo

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Local rock climbers take on Cabrillo Peak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos