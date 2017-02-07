Armstrong stood up for First Amendment, Harmon overstepped her office

As a graduate of Cal Poly, President Jeffrey Armstrong made me very proud for standing firm and putting the First Amendment first and overruling the liberal “cupcakes’ ” attempt to ignore the First Amendment (“Protecting free speech at Cal Poly is an obligation, not an option,” Jan. 26). Since the Democratic Party is anything but democratic, it should be referred to as the Democrat Party. They are only democratic when your thoughts, speech and writings are in agreement with theirs.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon certainly proved that she is unfit to hold any public office (“Skip Milo Yiannopoulos talk and gather for community potlucks instead, SLO mayor says,” Jan. 29). She should read the First Amendment and not overstep her office.
Roger D. Gibb, Nipomo
