If you’re in the United States, you should learn our language

We just received some literature in the mail that suggested having interpreters for our health and drug plan, and we were shocked. Now, we are thankful that we have such a good plan, but for goodness’ sake, if you live in the United States, then learn our language.
This information was offered in all of these languages: Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tagalog, French, Vietnamese, German, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, French Creole, Polish and Japanese.
In no other country — and I repeat, in no other country — do they provide the English language so we know what is going on, where to go, what to order, etc. Then why do we provide all of this for foreigners?
Think of the money and paper that would be saved if we just had them learn our language.
Cecelia Murphy, Atascadero
