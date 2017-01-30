So many achievements to thank President Barack Obama for

Dear President Barack Obama,
The nation owes you a debt of gratitude for your service during the last eight years.
Thank you for saving the country from the second Great Depression. When you took over in 2009, the country was at the brink of an economic meltdown.
Thank you for not starting another war, despite the fact that Republican hawks pressured you to do otherwise on several occasions.
Thank you for Obamacare, which provided health insurance coverage to 20 million Americans. Otherwise, thousands of people would have died for not being able to afford medical care.
Thank you for a scandal-free administration during your two terms. It is the first time it has happened during the last half a century.
Thank you for conducting yourself with dignity and grace as our president.
Zaf Iqbal, San Luis Obispo
