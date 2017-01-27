Unlike Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s analogy, ‘Obamacare’ works

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the personification of the “Bad Analogy Guy” in Sunday’s Dilbert comic strip (Jan. 22). In that same issue, McCarthy compares “Obamacare” to the government giving people a car that’s “missing two tires, leaks gas and (has) a busted transmission.”
But unlike that car, or McCarthy’s analogy, “Obamacare” works. It works for my daughters, my neighbors and millions of Americans. It works despite the Republicans’ best efforts to thwart it. Given time, it would have worked better.
McCarthy assures us that Republicans will provide “access” to “affordable care.” Yet after seven years of moaning and groaning, Republicans still don’t have a plan of their own. After seven years, their only plan is to repeal and to promise people a parachute before they hit the ground.
Tim Crowley, Morro Bay
