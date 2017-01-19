Letters to the Editor

January 19, 2017 8:51 PM

Hard to recycle plastic bottles when recycling centers shut down

I want to commend the city of San Luis Obispo for their efforts in trying to get a handle on the recycling of plastic bottles. After reading numerous articles on this subject and a few editorials supporting this idea, there is one thing I haven’t seen mentioned, and that would be for the city to assist in providing more avenues in which we can recycle these bottles.

A lot of the recycling centers have shut down, making it more and more difficult for those of us who want to recycle to do so. My wife and I used to recycle but have found it more difficult to do so.

Let the city join the effort of making it easier to recycle. Having the city open a recycling location could help in this effort.

Les Sack, Grover Beach

