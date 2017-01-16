Letters to the Editor

January 16, 2017 9:02 PM

Big Brothers Big Sisters is there for special kids who need it

January is National Mentoring Month. For several years, I volunteered as a “Big Sister” to a girl in Los Osos. My “Little” and I built a great friendship and had a lot of fun. So I worried about hurting her when I moved away. But the agency walked me through that transition with care and wisdom.

I want to thank our local Big Brothers Big Sisters staff for being so supportive. And I want to thank the new “Big Sister,” who stepped in to be there for a really special kid who deserves it. Most of all, I want to thank my “Little Sister’s” parents for enrolling their daughter in the program. I am so proud of my “Little Sister,” and so happy to be part of her life. Even though we won’t be hanging out twice a month like we used to, I know we’ll be friends forever. I have already said all this to everyone at Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, but I hope you will print this so they know I really, really mean it!

Madge Morningstar, Morro Bay

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos