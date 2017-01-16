Big Brothers Big Sisters is there for special kids who need it

January is National Mentoring Month. For several years, I volunteered as a “Big Sister” to a girl in Los Osos. My “Little” and I built a great friendship and had a lot of fun. So I worried about hurting her when I moved away. But the agency walked me through that transition with care and wisdom.
I want to thank our local Big Brothers Big Sisters staff for being so supportive. And I want to thank the new “Big Sister,” who stepped in to be there for a really special kid who deserves it. Most of all, I want to thank my “Little Sister’s” parents for enrolling their daughter in the program. I am so proud of my “Little Sister,” and so happy to be part of her life. Even though we won’t be hanging out twice a month like we used to, I know we’ll be friends forever. I have already said all this to everyone at Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, but I hope you will print this so they know I really, really mean it!
Madge Morningstar, Morro Bay
