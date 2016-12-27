Liberals hate Donald Trump because he’s a game-changer

Frankly, I am sick and tired of all the insane hypocrisy, hatred and rage-based ignorance of the anti-Donald Trump left. Their blatant dishonesty, condescending arrogance and convenient detachment from reality is a type of lunacy so profound it boggles the mind. And it’s not just Trump. Any conservative who dares to disagree is automatically a stupid, misogynistic, racist and sexist cave-dweller, while every so-called progressive is sublimely intelligent, tolerant and compassionately superior in every way.
Seriously, there’s an unhealthy disconnect in the way these people think. They promise everything, produce nothing, make excuses, blame others and fail to comprehend just how sick and tired the rest of us are of liberalism and everything it stands for.
Trump’s ideas are nothing but simple common sense, but his enemies hate him because he’s a game-changer who will call out every hypocrisy he encounters and is committed to rebuilding America by putting national safety over liberal sensitivity. He knows how to create jobs and will do his best to rid our culture of criminal illegal aliens and Islamic terrorists, while replacing the present cycle of ignorance and dishonesty with some long-desired sanity.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
