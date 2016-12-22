Time is now to get involved in the climate change fight

Donald Trump sure talks a good game. After the election, he claimed to soften his position on a number of issues, notably immigration and climate change. But his picks for cabinet posts reveal his true colors! Not only are most of them remarkably unqualified for these jobs, but a large number of them are climate change deniers with strong ties to the fossil fuel industry.
For example, he has nominated Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. This is a man with deep ties to the oil and gas industries who is a fierce opponent of climate control regulation of power plants. He has shown general disdain for the EPA.
For Secretary of State, he has nominated Rex Tillerson, the CEO of ExxonMobil, a company that did research showing the negative effects of greenhouse gasses while publicly denying these effects.
And his nominee for Secretary of the Interior is Ryan Zinke, who is another advocate of oil and coal production. He recently opposed Interior Department regulations aimed at curbing releases of methane gas.
The precarious situation of climate change just got more precarious! The time to get involved is now. One important piece of a solution would be a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend. See the website of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby for more information. The local chapter of CCL is very active.
Bob Wolf, San Luis Obispo
