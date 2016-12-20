Looks like the Grinch stole Christmas in San Luis Obispo

As of Dec. 14, 2016:
Only barely audible, occasional — if at all — Christmas songs in the stores, no Christmas songs on the radio, no Nativity scene in front of the Mission.
What happened?
Reality happened.
The self-appointed, self-righteous, PC patrol and others like them have made a concerted effort to bully the rest of the people into hiding their Christmas joy. The tolerance that they preach doesn’t seem to go both ways and certainly does not seem to apply to Christians.
The silent majority let them do it because they were demonized, intimidated, insulted and bullied by all the names relentlessly flying out of the PC patrol’s mouths.
Sad, very sad.
Christine Husk, San Luis Obispo
