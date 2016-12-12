Taxpayers’ money wasted on Atascadero’s road projects

Atascadero, it is said, has a road repair problem. Then can anyone explain why a 1/2 mile bike/pedestrian path was built going from nowhere to nowhere — San Gabriel to Portola along Route 41 — and how much did that silly pathway cost? Another explanation would be appreciated regarding why the grass corners on our Route 101 on- and off-ramps needed to be replaced with expensive concrete while our city roads lacked funds for repair.
The city will say its not their money but the San Luis Obispo County Council of Government’s dollars wasted on the bike path and Caltrans’ dollars dumped on the 101 ramps. However, it is still our tax money being wasted by some government agency, and my simple question is why?
Bob Martz, Atascadero
Comments