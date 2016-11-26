Donald Trump presidency breaks heart, gives way to tremendous fear

I still can’t believe the outcome of Nov. 8’s presidential election. I’m numb, shaken, lost and extremely scared.
I’m heartbroken. I was looking forward to the chance to see the first woman president of the United States. I cried, and continue to cry, when I heard on the radio that people were covering Susan B. Anthony’s grave stone with “I Voted” stickers. I am crying now, still, at the message this invokes: “You were the first to suggest that women be given equal rights, voting rights and not be thought of as second-class citizens. We tried to elect a woman to the presidency to make you proud, but we failed. We are sorry.”
Never did I think that we would be saddled with such a misogynistic, narcissistic, homophobic, mean-spirited, hate-filled, ignorant, fascist, racist demagogue as Donald Trump!
I am scared for my future, and I am terrified for the future of this country. The mere idea that this man will soon have the nuclear codes for the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world turns my insides to ice water.
I am scared. But … I am thankful that I am not a gay undocumented minority.
I think my heart would stop.
Jeff Bowen, Santa Maria
