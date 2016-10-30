Former leaders support Nicholas Mattson for mayor of Atascadero

Jerry Clay, Bob Kelley, Mike Brennler, Ellen Beraud, George Luna and myself, all former mayors of Atascadero, believe that it is a time for change at City Hall.
Personally, I am an advocate for term limits at every level of government. We have all seen politicians who have been elected to office to represent our voices, to direct government on our behalf and end up being part of the government machine. Elected officials should do their job for two terms and then go home.
Career politicians and their supporters will also say that experience is necessary. Political experience is not necessary, because what we really need are representatives who can think for themselves, who have the initiative to make things better for everyone and those who can think outside the political box, not business as usual.
We need new voices with new ideas to help form some new plans and then the courage to carry out those plans. Change is healthy and important in politics, so please join me, along with five former mayors of Atascadero, in support of Nicholas Mattson for mayor.
Rolfe Nelson, Atascadero
