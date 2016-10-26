Port San Luis Harbor District Commission needs Bob Vessely

The race for Port San Luis Harbor District Commission doesn’t usually get much attention, and this year the Trump trainwreck is hard to stop watching, but the race for two seats on the Port San Luis Harbor District Commission needs our attention, too.
Port San Luis is a great little port. It needs to keep the commercial fishermen to keep the feel of a real port. But it needs more than that. It needs a balance — of recreational uses as well as commercial, support for the Point San Luis Lighthouse (a beautiful place you should visit if you haven’t) and facilities for visitors who come simply to enjoy the port, among other factors.
Bob Vessely is the candidate the port needs. He has long experience at the port, primarily as one of the leaders in restoration of the lighthouse. And he believes the port should be a resource for all of us. He deserves your vote.
Bob Anderson, San Luis Obispo
