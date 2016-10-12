Letters to the Editor

October 12, 2016 8:43 PM

Jordan Cunningham is the leader to make desalination a reality

Jordan Cunningham in his recent commentary in the Santa Maria Times, “Fight the Drought with Desalination,” adeptly summarizes the problem with desalination: It’s not a technological problem, nor an economic problem, but rather a political problem.

Filtration technology has come a long way and so has the means to produce fresh water in an environmentally sound manner. Furthermore, as the Carlsbad desalination plant has proven, the challenges are not economic — after all, the produced water costs just a little more than state water but comes with 100 percent reliability. People pay a premium for convenience regularly, yet we seem to choke when it comes to paying what amounts to a pittance for a pure and stable water source.

As is often the case, the problem lies in the realm of politics: The Central Coast has simply lacked the leadership to shepherd such a project to completion.

Jordan Cunningham gets it right. We need this type of forward-thinking, innovative and energetic leadership.

Jayson Parsons, Santa Maria

